Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 634,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,176,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.