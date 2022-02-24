Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 922,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,176,055. The stock has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

