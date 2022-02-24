PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 586,438 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.