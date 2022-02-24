PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 586,438 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.63.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.