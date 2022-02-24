Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.76

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.60. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 122,300 shares traded.

PNGAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

