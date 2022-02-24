Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,253,000 after buying an additional 3,313,307 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

