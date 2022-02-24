Piper Sandler Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $98.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.28 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

