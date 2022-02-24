Piper Sandler Trims Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price to $15.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.
About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
