Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.42

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 6323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,923 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

