Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Platinum Capital (Get Rating)

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

