Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Plexus were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Plexus by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plexus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.