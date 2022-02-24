Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1,364.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,773 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Plug Power worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Plug Power stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.