PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.48

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 9529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $712.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

