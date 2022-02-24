PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 839,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,530. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

