Po.et (POE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Po.et has a total market cap of $219,712.87 and $1.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

