Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,209,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 99,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,179,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

