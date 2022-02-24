Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 7,850 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GEM Realty Capital bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,340,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 677,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 166,922 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 457,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 120,598 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

