Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Raised by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Boston Partners grew its position in Polaris by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Polaris by 25.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

Polaris stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

