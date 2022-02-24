Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.00 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $2.00 million and $61,217.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007944 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063782 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00284940 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

