Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 29.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $415.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $313.92 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.