Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.73

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 13882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Portillos alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.