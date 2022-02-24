Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.73

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 13882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79.
Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
