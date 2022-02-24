Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.57. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 18,365 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 11,057 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,182.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,501 shares of company stock valued at $400,175. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares in the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

