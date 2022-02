POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Trading 17.8% Higher

Shares of POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY – Get Rating) traded up 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 64,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 96,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.10 and its 200 day moving average is 0.08.

Get POSTD Merchant Banque alerts:

POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMBY)

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSTD Merchant Banque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.