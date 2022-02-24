Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Increased to €15.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from €14.00 ($15.91) to €15.50 ($17.61) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PITAF stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

