Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Increased to €15.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from €14.00 ($15.91) to €15.50 ($17.61) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of PITAF stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.
Poste Italiane Company Profile
