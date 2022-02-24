Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Trading Down 6.4%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.13.
Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Solutions International (PSIX)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.