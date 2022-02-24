PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $140.61 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

