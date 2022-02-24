Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Primo Water updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PRMW traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,351. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 349,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

