Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
