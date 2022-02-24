Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

