PROG (NYSE:PRG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

