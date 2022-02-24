ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.60

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.60 and traded as low as $47.21. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 130,959,826 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

