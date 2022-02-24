Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.750-$15.650 EPS.
Public Storage stock opened at $353.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $229.14 and a 1-year high of $377.36.
PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
