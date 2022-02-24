Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.750-$15.650 EPS.

Public Storage stock opened at $353.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $229.14 and a 1-year high of $377.36.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

