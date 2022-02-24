Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

