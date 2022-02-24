Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.78.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
