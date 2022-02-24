Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.32

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.32 and traded as low as $97.14. Puma shares last traded at $97.14, with a volume of 103 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.32.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

