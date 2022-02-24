Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 209,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 30,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.
About Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)
