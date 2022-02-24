Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By KeyCorp

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ROIC opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

