Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

