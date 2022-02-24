Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

APA opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $86,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

