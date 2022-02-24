Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

