Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Krispy Kreme, Inc. Decreased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Krispy Kreme in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $4,030,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 788,950 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,767.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 383,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,529,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

