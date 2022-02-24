Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

