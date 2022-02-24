Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 29.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after buying an additional 303,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

PWR stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

