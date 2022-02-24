Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quidel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quidel by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Quidel by 41.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Quidel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

