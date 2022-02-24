Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,546.00

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($89.02) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($93.32). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($89.02), with a volume of 51,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,546 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,546.
About Randgold Resources (LON:RRS)
