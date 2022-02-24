Ranpak (PACK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PACK opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ranpak by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ranpak by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ranpak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.