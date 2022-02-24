Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERE. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

