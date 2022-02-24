Raymond James Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $31.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

