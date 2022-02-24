Raymond James Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $92.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CWST opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.12. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

