Raymond James Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $374.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

