RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of RBB stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $430.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
