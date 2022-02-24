RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $430.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

