RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RealReal updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,536,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. RealReal has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 151,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 125,790 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.