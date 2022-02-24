Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NovaGold Resources (NG)

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN: NG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – NovaGold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/7/2022 – NovaGold Resources was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 145,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,522. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $205,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,741 shares of company stock worth $1,459,921 over the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 854,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 453,031 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 354,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

